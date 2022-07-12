The World’s Greatest Places of 2022, According to TIME Magazine

Needing some inspiration for places to travel?

Time has shared its list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Places of 2022.”

In the U.S., the magazine has listed Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Miami, Detroit, and Park City, Utah.

Other areas of North America are mentioned, as well as locations in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and even the Arctic!

Check out the entire list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Places of 2022” at Time.com!

Where in the world would you want to travel to this year? Have you been to any of the locations on this list?