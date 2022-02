The world’s largest cruise ship, the “Wonder Of The Seas” is getting ready to set sail from Fort Lauderdale. But it’s only for a limited time. The ship will eventually leave to sail permanently from Barcelona and Rome. But for a few weeks next month and in April, you can catch a ride on this magnificent ship. Here’s a link to the cruises being offered. Bon Voyage!

