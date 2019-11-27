The World’s Most Expensive Thanksgiving

We think this is crazy!   An average Thanksgiving for 10 people should only cost $48.91, according to a new study.  Or you could head to Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York and pay $181-thousand!  It’s billed as the most expensive Thanksgiving in the world.  So what do you get for that price?

  1. Two gold-painted, gold-dusted, and gold-flaked free range turkeys.
  2. $1,200-a-pound Spanish bacon on top of candied sweet potatoes.
  3. $300-a-pound white cheddar cheese from the U.K.
  4. Gravy infused with a $3,650 bottle of Louis the Thirteenth cognac.
  5. Cranberry sauce featuring $250-per-dozen Japanese strawberries.
  6. A seafood stuffing made with lobster and $1,600-per-ounce caviar.
  7. Asparagus seasoned with $91-per-ounce Korean salt.
  8. Potatoes made with $850-a-pound European cheese, $150-an-ounce French butter, and $1,000-per-ounce truffles.
  9. Lots of expensive wines and champagnes.
  10. And a $50,000 seven-day yacht cruise afterwards, plus a $20,000 Black Friday shopping spree and 4-tickets to the Super Bowl.

The dinner serves up to 12 people . . . and the restaurant confirmed someone has bought the package.

