AV Club ranked 30 of the WORST Christmas songs of all time. But adding any of these to your playlist might just spice up your holiday gathering! HAHAH!

Here are the Top 20:

1. “The Christmas Shoes”, NewSong

2. “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”, Elmo & Patsy

3. “Dear Santa (Bring Me a Man This Christmas)”, The Weather Girls

4. “The Night Santa Went Crazy”, Weird Al Yankovic

5. “That’s Christmas to Me”, Pentatonix

6. “Christmas Tree”, Lady Gaga

7. “21st Century Christmas”, Cliff Richard

8. “Last Christmas”, Crazy Frog

9. “Please, Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas)”, John Denver

10. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reggae”, Paul McCartney

11. “I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas with a Dalek”, The Go-Go’s (NOT the ’80s New Wave band.)

12. “Santa Claus, the Original Hippie”, Homer & Jethro

13. “If It Doesn’t Snow on Christmas”, Joe Pesci

14. “Mistletoe”, Justin Bieber

15. “Back Door Santa”, Bon Jovi

16. “Cherry Cherry Christmas”, Neil Diamond

17. “Christmas with Satan”, James Chance

18. “The Little Drum Machine Boy”, Beck

19. “Christmas with the Devil”, Spinal Tap

20. “Snoopy’s Christmas”, The Royal Guardsmen

(You can see the complete list here.)