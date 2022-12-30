The Year in Rock 2022: New tour, new album, ticket controversy and more for Bruce Springsteen

Danny Clinch

It was quite a year for Bruce Springsteen fans, who saw The Boss announce a new tour, but then anger them with ticket prices. He also released a new album, made several surprise concert appearances and more.

Here are some of the Bruce Springsteen happenings in 2022:

–Bruce and the E Street Band announced that their first tour in six years would hit Europe and the U.S., first revealing European dates that kick off in April in Barcelona.

–During Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Bruce hopped onstage to join them for performances of his “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

–Also at MetLife Stadium, Bruce helped Paul McCartney wrap up his Got Back Tour in the U.S., joining Sir Paul to perform his “Glory Days” and the early Beatles track “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

–Less than two weeks later, Bruce showed up for McCartney once again, joining him for his historic headlining set at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England. The pair played the same two songs they performed in Jersey.

–Bruce and the E Street Band finally announced North American dates for their 2023 tour, which will kick off February 1 in Tampa, Florida. While fans were excited, that changed when tickets actually went on sale. Many were unable to get them, and those who got through to Ticketmaster found ticket prices as high as $5,000 thanks to the site’s dynamic pricing, which raises prices based on demand.

–Bruce responded to the backlash later in the year, telling Rolling Stone that while in the past he has always priced his tickets “under market value,” this time, at 73, he told his team, “I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.” He did insist most of his tickets were “affordable.” He also noted that artists “have to own the decisions you made,” adding, “I think if folks come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.”

–Bruce and wife Patti Scialfa became grandparents for their first time when their youngest son, Sam, welcomed daughter Lily Harper Springsteen.

–The Boss turned up at Bleachers’ Radio City Music Hall show in New York, joining Jack Antonoff to perform their collaborative tune “Chinatown.”

–September 30 marked the 40th anniversary of Bruce’s acclaimed solo album “Nebraska.”

–Bruce made a surprise appearance at The Killers’ show at Madison Square Garden, where he joined Brandon Flowers to perform his “Badlands” and “Born to Run,” as well as The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and “A Dustland Fairytale.”

–He made his annual appearance at the Stand Up For Heroes benefit in New York, where he played a four-song set and told his traditional dirty jokes.

–Bruce dropped the new album Only The Strong Survive, made up of covers of classic soul songs like “Don’t Play That Song” and “Night Shift.” The album debuted at eight on the Billboard 200 album chart, his 22nd top 10 record, landing him at eight for the most top 10 albums and at six for the most among solo artists.

–During a week of appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bruce confirmed that the often-debated line in “Thunder Road” is “Mary’s dress sways,” although he read what was written on the Born to Run jacket. Despite saying he was “insane about every little detail” about the album, it does, in fact, read “Mary’s dress waves.” Bruce insisted “this is wrong.”

