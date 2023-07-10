The Yellow Brick Road Has Come To An End

Touring is over for the “Rocket Man”. Elton John performed his final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert in Stockholm on Saturday night. Chris Martin and Coldplay beemed in on the big screen to thank Elton for all he’s done from THEIR packed Sweden concert. Of Note: His final live concert song was “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. From the final tour, guitarist Davey Johnstone, drummer Nigel Olsson, and percussionist Ray Cooper were on the original album 50 years ago!

Elton posted on Instagram some stats of the tour:

330 shows

6.25 million fans

More than 32 MILLION notes played

Two marriage proposals

16 Gucci suits

990 drumsticks

This is also the highest-grossing tour of all time, raking in $887 MILLION. But Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to beat it