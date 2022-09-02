‘The Young and the Restless’ Hits Milestone

On Friday, September 30th The Young and the Restless will begin its 50th season.
Y&R is CBS’ longest-running scripted series.
They will debut a new logo in honor of the milestone.
As part of the 50th season fans will see some Y&R favorites from years past make a return visit.
There will also be a crossover episode with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26th.
That date marks B&B’s 36th season.
B&B will air their 9,000th episode on April 14, 2023.
What was your favorite soap opera growing up and who was your favorite character?
