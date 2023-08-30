‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Does Not Plan On Retiring

There are no indications that Eric Braeden will slow down.

Victor Newman is portrayed by Braeden, who just confirmed he won’t be leaving the show anytime soon.

After recently defeating cancer, Fox News Digital questioned 82-year-old Braeden about his intentions for retirement. He said emphatically, “No, hell no, no, no.”

He continued, “I’ve known friends and colleagues of mine … athletic friends of mine who suddenly are retired. And now what? Pickleball?”

Throughout The Young and the Restless’ history, which actor do you think did the best job on the series?