The Young & the Restless (1973 – Now!)

The Newmans and the Abbotts represent Genoa City’s upper class. Powerful businessman Victor Newman runs Newman Enterprises and has never stopped loving his former flame and wife, Nikki Reed Newman. Jack Abbott and his sister, Ashley, are closely connected with the Newman family, both personally and professionally. The battle supreme in Genoa City has been going on for years between Katherine Chancellor and Jill Foster Abbott. The Winters family, Williams family, and recent newcomers round out the socially and ethnically diverse town.