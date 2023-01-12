The Zombies announce new album, share first single

Cooking Vinyl Records

The Zombies are set to drop a new album later this year, and they’re giving fans their first taste of the record.

The album, Different Game, is the follow-up to the 2015 album Still Got That Hunger and is due out March 31. The band shared the first single, “Dropped Reeling and Stupid.”

“Making this album has been a joy from start to finish,” The Zombies’ Rod Argent shares. “Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as ‘live’ a way as we could – to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance.” He adds, “’Dropped Reeling & Stupid’ is our first streamed release… Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The Zombies are also set to hit the road this year and will make an appearance at the SXSW Film & Music Festival, which takes place March 11 to 17. Their U.S. shows kick off March 18 in San Antonio, Texas, wrapping March 24 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.