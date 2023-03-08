The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone looking forward to another “exciting” South By Southwest

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

South By Southwest kicks off Friday and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Zombies will be there for several shows, which frontman Colin Blunstone is thrilled about.

“It’s a very exciting place to be, Austin at South by Southwest,” Blunstone tells ABC Audio. “There are bands playing everywhere, in every doorway and every bar.”

And as it turns out, when he says everywhere he means it.

“I remember one of our early ones, I really hope we play back there, it’s someone’s bicycle shop, you know, Fred somebody’s bicycle shop,” he recalls. “And somebody said to me afterwards, ‘What a great name for a club.’ And I said, ‘No, it’s not a club, it’s a bicycle shop. We just play in there amongst the bicycles.’” He adds, “You know you just play in the strangest places and in some ways, it sort of adds to the excitement really.”

The Zombies will also be celebrating their new documentary, Hung Up On A Dream, which will have its world premiere at the festival on March 12, with another screening on March 17.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Blunstone says of the doc. “They did follow us, there will be some live playing in it and there is some old video, as well. I’m sure it’ll be great. The people who filmed it are wonderful professionals and made us feel very easy.” (

