The Zombies launch 2022 North American tour tonight in Florida; new live CD/DVD available only at shows

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Fresh from their stint on the 2022 Flower Power Cruise, The Zombies kick off their first North American tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic tonight in Orlando, Florida.

The famed British Invasion band’s trek, dubbed the Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour, features a total of 49 dates and is broken into spring and summer legs.

The springtime outing, which visits mainly East Coast venues, is scheduled through a May 1 show in Fall River, Massachusetts. The summer leg, which is dominated by concerts in Canada and the Western U.S., begins on June 21 in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, and wraps up with a three-date stand, July 28-30, in Park City, Utah.

The Zombies will be playing plenty of hits and fan favorites on the tour, along with some brand-new tunes. The band also will be selling a new CD/DVD package, Live from Studio Two, exclusively at the concerts. The release documents the group’s special 2021 performance at London’s Abbey Road Studios that premiered as a livestream event.

You can check videos of The Zombies playing “This Will Be Our Year” and “Edge of the Rainbow” at the Abbey Road show on the group’s official YouTube channel.

To check out the band’s full tour schedule and buy tickets, visit TheZombiesMusic.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.