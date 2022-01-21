The Zombies postpone UK tour because band member needs medical procedure

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

The Zombies were scheduled to return to the road next month for their first tour of their U.K. homeland since 2018, but the trek has now been postponed until 2023.

According to a note on the group’s Facebook page, the postponement is necessary because “one of the band members requires an urgent (but non-life-threatening) medical procedure, and a full 6 weeks of recovery time before he can perform.”

The message continues, “We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans, many of whom have held on to their tickets, despite this tour already being postponed twice due to COVID.”

The U.K. shows, which were to have taken place in February and March of this year, are now scheduled for April and May of 2023. A few new British dates also have been added to The Zombies’ itinerary.

Tickets to the postponed shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates, but refunds also will be available at the point of purchase.

According to their website, the rest of The Zombies’ 2022 tour plans remain unchanged. The band is scheduled to take part on the Flower Power Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on March 28, and then are slated to launch a U.S. trek that’s mapped out from an April 1 show in Orlando, Florida, through a May 1 concert in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The band also has a few Canadian shows scheduled for July, as well as a July 15 concert in Everett, Washington, and a July 28-30 engagement in Park City, Utah. The group also has a tour of mainland Europe set to take place in September.

Visit TheZombiesMusic.com for full details.

