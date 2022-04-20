The Zombies’ Rod Argent says playing with his band live again is “energizing”; new album expected out this year

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Earlier this month, The Zombies launched a 2022 North American tour, marking the first time the British Invasion legends have been out on the road since 2019.

Zombies keyboardist and main songwriter Rod Argent tells ABC Audio that it’s been great to again be performing for their fans, adding, “[I]t was so energizing just playing with the band again.”

The two-part tour features nearly 50 total concerts, and The Zombies also have a 25-show European trek in September and October. The 76-year-old Argent admits that it’s a bit daunting thinking about doing so many gigs after a two-year-plus hiatus, noting, “I feel pretty good at the moment, but it makes you wonder with your stamina…So…I want to try and keep things in proportion and be careful, but it is great to play.”

The Zombies’ concerts feature plenty of their classic early tunes, including hits like “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season,” but they also include a few songs from a new studio album that Argent says the band expects to release sometime this year.

“I think it’s basically a very good album,” Rod offers. “I’ve written nine songs for the album. [Frontman] Colin [Blunstone wrote] one that we finish up…the album with, which is a lovely sort of breath to say goodbye to…the album…So all that’s very exciting.”

Argent says he’s “really hoping” the album will be released by the time the band kicks off its second 2022 North American leg, which begins June 21 in Belleville, Canada, and runs through July 28-30 stand in Park City, Utah.

The Zombies’ current leg continues tonight in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and runs through a May 1 show in Fall River, Massachusetts. Visit TheZombiesMusic.com for the full schedule.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.