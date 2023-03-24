The Zombies share video for their latest single, “Merry-Go-Round”

Cooking Vinyl Records

The Zombies have shared a new video for “Merry-Go-Round,” the third single off their upcoming album, Different Game.

The video features footage of their recent experience at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, including clips of their performances, meeting fans and more.

And speaking of SXSW, The Zombies were awarded the Career Act Grulke Prize at the fest, which is given to an established artist who attends SXSW “to reinvent themselves or launch a new project.” The band decided to donate the prize to Oxfam America to support their fight against world poverty and injustice.

That new project is Different Game, the follow-up to 2015’s Still Got That Hunger. It will be released March 31 and is available for preorder now.

