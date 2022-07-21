The Zombies’ streaming tonight’s California club show live on Veeps.com

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

The Zombies will be playing a sold-out show tonight at the intimate Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace venue in Pioneertown, California, but if you can’t make it to the concert in person, the event will be streamed live via the Veeps.com platform.

Tickets for the virtual event are available now for $17.99, and you’ll be able to view the concert on demand for 72 hours after the live performance takes place. The show starts at 11 .m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Opening for the British Invasion legends will be veteran U.S. alternative rock band Rooney.

In a recent interview with DesertLocalNews.com, Zombies lead singer Colin Blunstone said about getting the chance to play at Pappy & Harriet’s, “I have heard of the reputation of this place and how unusual it is. I’m very much looking forward to going there.” The famous venue, located in the Califonia desert, hosted a concert by Paul McCartney back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Blunstone also revealed that The Zombies have “completely finished” recording their next studio album, which will be a followup to 2015’s Still Got That Hunger.

“I don’t have a release date and I don’t even have a title,” notes Colin about the upcoming record.

The Zombies will wind down the North American summer leg of their Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour with a three-night stand, July 28-30, in Park City, Utah.

The band also has a series of shows in mainland Europe scheduled from early September to early October, followed by a U.K. leg that will take place in April and May of 2023.

