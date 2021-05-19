The Zombies to play special livestreamed concert at Abbey Road Studios in September

Courtesy of Veeps

Legendary British Invasion band The Zombies will return to London’s Abbey Road Studios, where they recorded their classic 1967 album Odessey and Oracle, to play a special concert that will be streamed live worldwide on September 18.

The show will begin at 3 p.m. ET on September 18, and will be viewable at the Veeps.com platform. Following the concert, founding Zombies lead singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent will take part in a Q&A conducted remotely by acclaimed rock journalist David Fricke, and the band also will take questions from members of the virtual audience, including some surprise celebrity guests.

Tickets to the concert cost $20, while viewing both the show and Q&A will set you back $35. Ticket bundles including merch items such as T-shirts and posters also are available. Those who purchase tickets will be able to watch the event until 3 a.m. ET on October 3.

The Zombies performance will take place at Abbey Road’s Studio Two, where the band will perform a career-spanning set of songs, including classic tunes and some brand-new numbers that will be featured on the group’s upcoming album.

“We’re really excited for this opportunity to reconnect with our fans,” says lead singer Blunstone, “and especially to reach places around the globe like Australia and South America, where we’ve never had the chance to play live before!”

Argent, meanwhile, shares some details about the status of the group’s next album, a follow-up to 2015’s Still Got That Hunger.

“We pretty much just completed the fifth song, and there are already three more currently in the pipeline to be rehearsed and recorded,” he notes. “The initial reaction to the completed tracks has been great, and the feeling of excitement is almost like starting again!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.