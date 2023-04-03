THEE Hoverboard From “Back To The Future 2” Is Hitting The Auction Block!

The hoverboard featured in Back to the Future: Part II is one of hundreds of movie and television props heading to auction on April 22, 2023. According to , the wooden deck features the same hot pink paint job and custom graphics that exemplified the ’80s’ vision of futuristic design.

Other notable props hitting the auction block include John Travolta’s white suit from Saturday Night Fever (1977), Charlie Chaplin’s bamboo cane, and Robert Downey Jr.’s helmet prototype from Iron Man (2008). Bidding will take place online, over the phone, and in person across two sessions on April 22 and April 23. You can check out the offerings and .

Check them all out! (MentalFloss)