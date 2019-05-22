Theme Park To Highlight “Hunger Games” and “Twilight”

An amusement park opening in China will take people on the journeys from Twilight and Hunger Games.

Lionsgate Entertainment World will highlight some of their biggest movie franchises in the world first vertical theme park.

A motorcycle ride based on Twilight and the capitol lobby from Hunger Games are among the 25 planned attractions.

Divergent, Now You See Me and Gods of Egypt will also be represented when the park opens in July.

Time to play Rollercoaster Tycoon. What kind of ride or attraction would you design based on a movie?