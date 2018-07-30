Therapists in the United States have coined a new term in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency called ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder.’

‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ is not an official diagnosis, the symptoms include a lack of sleep, a feeling of losing control and helplessness in an unpredictable sociopolitical climate, along with endless negative headlines, and excessive time spent on social media.

The term is not considered an official diagnosis but a lot of people are claiming that it is, in fact, a real disorder.

A Florida Therapist joined Fox News to dispute claims of ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ citing there is “no evidence” to prove the term is real.

The post Therapists coin new term ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ appeared first on 850 WFTL.