Kmart was once one of the largest retail chains in the country. But today there are only 4- stores left in the U.S. – and one of them is closing this week. The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey is closing its doors for good on April 16th. That will leave just 3-stores remaining in operation – in Westwood, NJ, Long Island, NY, and Miami. Kmart was founded in 1962 and at its peak operated over 2,000 locations across the country.