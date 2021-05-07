There Is A “Big Bang Theory” Reunion In The Works?

It’s been two years since Big Bang Theory left TV, but Kaley Cuoco is giving fans hope that a reunion could be on the way sooner rather than later.

I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show, Cuoco said during an interview. I can’t wait for the Friends one, and am definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.

While it’s apparent that Kaley would like to reunite with her castmates, the 35-year-old isn’t in a hurry to get everyone together just yet.

Do you think it’s too soon for a Big Bang Theory reunion?

(eonline)