There Is A Christmas Song Battle Going On! Which Your Fav – Mariah Or Wham?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - DECEMBER 03: In this handout photo provided by Disney, Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey waves to the crowd in front of an oversized Christmas card while taping the "Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade" TV special at the Magic Kingdom on December 3, 2010 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.. Carey performs two songs -- "Oh Santa" and "All I Want For Christmas is You" -- in the annual holiday telecast that airs Dec. 25, 2010 on ABC-TV. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images)

I think we could go back and forth on this for hours and hours and hours and hours!!!!

Your choices are Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Wham’s Last Christmas.

The Milwaukee Record asked the question of some musicians and they came back with their short answers and their long breakdowns of which song best captures the holiday spirit.

The article doesn’t declare a clear winner. One artist said both songs are “dreadful.”

Which song do you think is better? Or do you think your favorite Christmas song tops both? Want to know my LEAST favorite? Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Bruce Springsteen. Blleeeecccchhhh.