There Is A Christmas Song Battle Going On! Which Your Fav – Mariah Or Wham?

I think we could go back and forth on this for hours and hours and hours and hours!!!!
Your choices are Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Wham’s Last Christmas.
The Milwaukee Record asked the question of some musicians and they came back with their short answers and their long breakdowns of which song best captures the holiday spirit.
The article doesn’t declare a clear winner. One artist said both songs are “dreadful.”
Which song do you think is better? Or do you think your favorite Christmas song tops both? Want to know my LEAST favorite? Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Bruce Springsteen. Blleeeecccchhhh.