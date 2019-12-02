THERE IS A FRENCH FRY SHORTAGE ON THE HORIZON!!!!!!

Say it ain’t so! There might be a shortage of french fries in North America.

Due to damaged potato crops in Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota and some parts of Canada, there is cause for concern because the demand for french fries is at an all-time high.

Potato prices could rise because of the lack of supply.

Suppliers are trying to ship the potatoes across North America to keep up and hopefully not fall behind.

What’s better – French Fries or Onion Rings? Who has the best French Fries in your area?