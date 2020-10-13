There Is a Mason Jar Shortage Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a mason jar shortage since many people are baking and cooking at home.

According to CNN, the double ring mason jars are in big demand.

One mason merchant says her online sales have jumped up by 600 percent!

Canning is one of many hobbies people have adopted as a way to relieve stress and feed their families during the pandemic.

Have you taken up canning due to the pandemic? Have you always been into canning and find it hard to find mason jars thanks to many newcomers? What types of food are you canning?