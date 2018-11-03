There Is Tons of John Mellencamp News

John Mellencamp is showing no signs of slowing down these days. Recent news from the rocker makes that clearer than ever.
Mellencamp is extending his 2019 U.S. tour through April after adding 13 new concert dates. His tour will run through Canada during the month of November before kicking off in the United States in February.
The news doesn’t stop there. Mellencamp is releasing a new album titled Other People’s Stuff. The album was supposed to be released on November 16th. A new release date of December 7th has been announced.
The John Mellencamp Show is a mix of his classics along with some of the music from his most recent album Sad Clowns and Hillbillies.
How has Mellencamp’s music changed over the course of his 40-plus years in the music business?

