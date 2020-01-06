There Just Isn’t ANYONE Greater Than Tom Hanks! Congrats On The Cecil B. de Mille Award!

Tom Hanks took us through a range of emotions at Sunday’s Golden Globes. To start, Hanks instantly became a meme with his facial reaction to jokes in Ricky Gervais’ monologue.

Hanks was at the Golden Globes to accept the Cecil B. de Mille Lifetime Achievement award.

During his acceptance speech. Hanks broke down while talking about his wife Rita Wilson and his family. He said, “A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is.”

Hanks continued, “…five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Did you laugh more at the facial expression or tear up more at the speech?