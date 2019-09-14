There Just Might Be Another “GoT” Prequel

There’s a report out that’s giving “Game of Thrones something to cheer about. The news came out that a second prequel series is in the works for the network. According to reports, the prequel will take place 300 years before the events we witnessed on “Game of Thrones.” The report also says that George R.R. Martin will write the script for the series. HBO hasn’t commented further on the reports. Do you want two “Game of Thrones” prequels? Do you still think the final season of “Game of Thrones” should be shot again?