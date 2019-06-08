There’s A Kangaroo On The Loose In Mississippi

Residents of Gulfport, Mississippi spotted something truly unusual on Friday – a kangaroo hopping through the streets.

The animal, named Jojo, went missing after it escaped from its ‘mobile petting zoo’ while visiting a local elementary school.

Authorities are still trying to track down Jojo, and warn residents not to try to capture the beast themselves, as kangaroos are easily spooked.

What’s the most unusual animal you’ve spotted in the wild?