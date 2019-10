Yesterday, the press went into a frenzy after a mouse fell from the ceiling of the briefing room . . . and onto the lap of NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander. Then it ran behind a shelf. Peter Tweeted, quote, “A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap.” Some reporters ran for cover, while others tried to catch it. The mouse ran under the door and into another room, where the reporters lost it.