There’s A New Commander In The White House

The White House is welcoming a new furry member. President Biden announced via twitter the family’s new puppy, Commander. Commander is the 3rd-dog to make an Oval Office entrance during Biden’s presidency. Biden’s two other German Shepherds, Champ and Major, also called the White House home. Champ passed away in June at the age of 13. And Major, who bit numerous Secret Service agents, has been rehomed. The Bidens made the decision to move Major after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, who said the dog would benefit from a quieter environment.