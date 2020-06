Pickle-flavored Doritos used to be something you could only get in Canada and some other countries.

Now, they are available in the States.

The Impulsive Buy Instagram account posted a picture of the bag of Tangy Pickle Doritos. They were found at a Dollar General store.

We are not sure what other stores where you can find this snack. Have you seen them out there?

Would you try them? For me, it’s a NO. What is your favorite Doritos flavor? Mine is Nacho Cheese!!!!

