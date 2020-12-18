There’s A Rick James Biopic Series In The Works

A biopic about Rick James is in the works according to his daughter, Ty James. Deadline is reporting that Universal Studio Group’s UCP is working on “Super Freak” which will be a limited series and mix between a biopic and crime series. James’ daughter will serve as executive producer on the project which will be written by Randy McKinnon, who is best known for 2018’s Where the Water Runs. Former Rolling Stone writer and friend of Rick James, Mike Sager will also assist. Who do you think should portray Rick James in “Super Freak?”