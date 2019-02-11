There’s a Shortage of Veterinarians in South Florida

It’s been a challenge for the past three years for Palm Beach County to fill three veterinarian positions at its Animal Care and Control, the main public shelter in West Palm Beach.

Many of South Florida’s animal shelters have been instructed to stop euthanizing cats and dogs, a result of the lack of veterinarians. Many veterinarians are opting for private practice over the stresses of long, tedious hours of working in a shelter. Oftentimes in a shelter, veterinarians are expected to perform as many as 30 spay-neuters in a day and manage disease outbreaks on limited budgets. They are required to do a whole lot for society’s most neglected and abused animals.

The shortage of veterinarians is taking a toll. Palm Beach County had to close its spay-neuter clinic for the entire month of December. It is now only open on select days each month. In Broward, the Humane Society had to shut down its spay-neuter clinic six times last year and cancel on certain days when it offered low-cost vaccines.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption in Fort Lauderdale, which has two vets on staff, has openings for two more. There’s a full-time and a part-time position available at the facility.