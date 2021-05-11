There’s A Tiger On The Loose

An alleged criminal has been caught, but where is his tiger? The owner of the Bengal tiger that was spotted roaming loose in a Houston neighborhood on Sunday has been identified as 28-year-old Victor Cuevas, who is out on bond on a murder charge from 2017. Police say an off-duty deputy confronted the man at his home about the tiger, but Cuevas later put the big cat in his SUV and fled at a high rate of speed. After a chase, he and the animal got away. But yesterday, officers arrested Cuevas at his parents’ home. He’s charged with felony evading arrest, and for violating his bond on a 2017 murder charge. The tiger is missing. Police say they don’t know where the animal is.