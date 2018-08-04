There’s Going To Be An Airbnb In The Great Wall Of China
By Beth
|
Aug 4, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

13 lucky people will get the chance to actually sleep in the great wonder of the world. Airbnb teamed up with the Beijing Tourism Development Committee to host the first-ever overnight stays. The promotion is an effort to promote cultural exchange and raise awareness about site preservation.E Each winner person will get to bring a guest to stay between Sept. 4-7th. If you could travel to any wonder of the world which one would you pick?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Olive Garden Makeup Coming Soon? You Don’t Have to Be Staying at the DoubleTree Hotel to Snag a FREE Cookie This Weekend! YUM! I got your Friday night meal covered! Golden Girls Cookbook Coming Soon Didn’t He Make Over $1 Million An Episode For “Two And A Half Men”? How Is He Broke Today? #NotWinning Dearly Beloved…Are You Ready For Purple Madness A Tribute To Prince TONIGHT at Mizner Park in Boca?!
Comments