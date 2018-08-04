13 lucky people will get the chance to actually sleep in the great wonder of the world. Airbnb teamed up with the Beijing Tourism Development Committee to host the first-ever overnight stays. The promotion is an effort to promote cultural exchange and raise awareness about site preservation.E Each winner person will get to bring a guest to stay between Sept. 4-7th. If you could travel to any wonder of the world which one would you pick?
There’s Going To Be An Airbnb In The Great Wall Of China
Aug 4, 2018 @ 12:30 PM