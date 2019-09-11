There’s More To “Dead Or Alive” Than Just Our Favorite!

I always so loved their sound and Pete Burns style! And truth be told….my hair looked EXACTLY like that naturally back then!

“You Spin Me Round” peaked at number one for two weeks in 1985 in the UK, then charted again in 2006 following Burns’ appearance on the television reality show Celebrity Big Brother. It also became the first of two singles to top the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked them as the 96th most successful “dance artist” of all-time. As of 2017 Dead or Alive has sold over 30 million albums and 28 million singles worldwide.[5] The band was discontinued following Pete Burns’ death in 2016.

