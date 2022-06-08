There’s No Crying In Baseball!

The Amazon series “A League of Their Own” is inspired by the 1992 movie of the same name, but it doesn’t involve the same characters. And it’ll explore issues of sexuality and race, which the movie didn’t do.

Amazon says the series, quote, “evokes the joyful spirit” of the original. But it also “takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

There’s also a character reminiscent of MAMIE JOHNSON . . . a real-life pitcher who wasn’t allowed to play in the women’s league because she was black, and ended up being one of the few females to play in the Negro League.

There was a brief nod to black women being shut out in the original movie, when a black woman shows off her impressive arm while throwing an errant ball back to GEENA DAVIS.

The show premieres on August 12th.