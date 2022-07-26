There’s Now a College Course on How To Be a Social Media Influencer

Owens Community College in Toledo, Ohio has a new course.

It’s called, Media Influencer Certificate.

The course will teach the ins and outs of being a social media influencer.

It is a two semester course. One must take basic coding, business, visual storytelling and public speaking.

Students in Broadcast Media Technology, Commercial Art Technology, Music Business Technology and Entrepreneurship will most likely take an interest in this two semester course.

Before you turn your nose up at the idea, some influencers make six figure salaries as full time social media influencers.