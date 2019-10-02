There’s Now A Mayonnaise-Flavored Ice Cream

We now have a contender for the strangest ice cream ever thanks to Japan’s Morinaga Milk Industry. Dubbed the “Calorie Monster Cherio Creamy Mayonnaise Flavor,” the limited-time frozen treat went on sale last week. It’s served as an ice cream bar, with white chocolate in the center surrounded by the mayo-flavor ice cream, then dipped in a white chocolate shell with cookie crumbs. SoraNews24 notes that the dessert clocks in at 307 calories and is available there until March 2020. What’s the most unusual ice cream flavor you tried? How was it?