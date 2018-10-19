These Are 10 Of The Most Haunted Places On Earth

If you’re the type of person who likes to be scared try to book your next vacation at one of these spots. La Isla de las Muñecas is an island in Mexico City that is known for its huge collection of haunted dolls. Locals insist that the dolls come to life at night and roam the city. The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO is the hotel that actually inspired Steven King’s novel “The Shining.” The Stanley Hotel is known for high paranormal activity and even has a room dedicated to the horror writer. Poveglia Island in Italy was previously used as a quarantine area for victims of contagious diseases like the plague. You have to complete a long application process to visit the island. Another haunted spot is in Japan. Chibichiri Cave in Okinawa Japan is home to bones of several children who were killed during WW2. Okinawa is also considered to be one of the most haunted islands in the world. The Eastern State Penitentiary, which opened in 1820 is considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world. It was a prison that was known for isolating prisoners. Several inmates died there and committed suicide. Stories of the hauntings live on. Where is the most haunted place you’ve ever been?