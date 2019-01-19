These Are the Animated Movies Getting the Disney Live-Action Treatment

Just so you know, Disney isn’t slowing down with the live-action films.
There are plans to have more of their classic animated films to get the live-action touch that has been a success for the company over the years.
You already know about The Lion King, Dumbo, and Aladdin, but according to reports Disney is also looking give films like Lady and The Tramp, Lilo and Stitch, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White, and The Little Mermaid.
Which of these movies are you not looking forward to being a live-action film? Which of the movies are you looking forward to seeing as a live-action film?

