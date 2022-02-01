These Cheddar-Colored Cargo Pants Carry 3 Pounds of Cheese

Need help carrying your cheese? Tillamook has come up with a new fashion-piece to assist you in your dairy-carrying goals. The brand sold new cheddar-colored cargo pants that can carry three pounds of cheese. The pants are already sold out, but this is how they are described on the Tillamook website: “Keep that cheddar chill, from fridge to party – even for micro parties of one. With their insulated pockets, these pants are built to carry over three pounds (!!) of cheese.” Would you have bought these pants? What brand makes your favorite cheese?

