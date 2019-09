Ellen welcomed high school students Kristopher and Antwain, who surprised their bullied classmate, Micheal, with new clothes and shoes. A video of the kind exchange went viral, and Ellen talked with the three teens about the inspiring gesture. Kristopher, Antwain, and Micheal not only received a gift from Ellen’s friends at Shutterfly, they were stunned when Will Smith unexpectedly joined them with a surprise of his own!