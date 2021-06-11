These High School Graduates Get Quite The Surprise

A high school principal surprised his graduating class with an a cappella rendition of “I Will Always Love You”. It was a moment worth celebrating as seniors graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina. The principal, Marcus Gause took the stage singing in acapella. Dolly Parton’s classic love ballad made famous by Whitney Houston. The students cheered on their principal while he took a moment to appreciate the seniors as they marked the next chapter in their lives.