These People Have A Guardian Angel

A drunk driver in Phoenix, Arizona ran a red light and was about to HIT a couple pushing a baby in a stroller . . . until another car came through the intersection and T-boned it. The family wasn’t hurt and the “hero” driver suffered injuries, but none serious. In an interview on “Good Morning America” the wife admitted she didn’t even see the car running the red light. And the husband said when the crash happened it crossed his mind that “this might be it.” A police officer said he shudders at the thought of what could have happened.