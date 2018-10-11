These People Rode Out Hurricane Michael!

Michael is now a tropical storm as it moves over Georgia. Michael made landfall over the Florida Panhandle yesterday afternoon around 1:30 as a devastating Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 miles an hour. At its strongest, it was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. Hurricane Michael is now being blamed for at least 2-deaths. An 11-year old girl from Macon, Georgia died when a tree hit her home yesterday afternoon. Earlier in the day, a man died in the Florida Panhandle after a tree smashed into his house. The Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds ( 2 mph short of Cat 5) made landfall in Bay County a little after 12:30 in Mexico Beach. More than 90% of the county was without power as of last night. A Panama City resident says it looks like an atomic bomb hit the city. Only 3-other storms have ever made landfall in the US as a Category Five, with the last one being Andrew in 1992. You can help the victims of Hurricane Michael by making a donation to the Red Cross….here’s the link:

https://www.redcross.org/