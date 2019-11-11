These Restaurants Are Offering Veteran’s Free Meals Today!

There undoubtedly will be several specials to honor veterans this Veterans Day, but out of all of them, this is one you can’t pass up! Olive Garden will be thanking service members with free pasta and breadsticks.

Members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines can select from an array of pasta dishes which include: cheese ravioli, chicken parmigiana, chicken piccata, lasagna Classico or spaghetti with meat sauce.

The entrees will be coupled with Olive Garden’s iconic breadsticks and house salad. Other restaurants will be joining in appreciation of veterans on November 11th.

Chipotle is offering a BOGO deal, free meals from Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Denny’s, California Pizza, Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral and Cici’s Pizza will be offered.

Are you saluting a veteran this Veteran’s Day? What is their name and what branch of the military did they serve?