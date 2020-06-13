These States Require Summer Visitors To Take A COVID-19 Test

There are two states in the U.S. that will require you to take a COVID-19 test if you wish to travel there this summer. Alaska and Maine will allow visitors to take a test instead of quarantine for 14 days. Alaska started last month. Out-of-state visitors arriving either have to show a negative coronavirus test or take one when they arrive. Maine’s regulations will work the same way. Out-of-state guests need to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of arrival or self-quarantine for two weeks. If you wait to get tested in Maine, you’ll have to quarantine until your results come back. Do you think the states will be successful in implementing this process?