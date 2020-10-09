They are the champions! Queen + Adam Lambert's 'Live Around the World' album bows at #1 on U.K. chart

Hollywood Records

Queen + Adam Lambert‘s new concert album, Live Around the World, has debuted at #1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

The new record, which is Queen‘s first-ever release with the one-time American Idol finalist, is the band’s 10th album to reach the top of the U.K. chart and its first in nearly 25 years to ascend to #1 in the group’s homeland.

The last Queen album to top the U.K. tally was 1995’s Made in Heaven.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, as well as Lambert, shared their excitement over Live Around the World‘s chart achievement in a video posted at OfficialCharts.com and YouTube.

“Thank you, folks, for making us #1 after all these years,” says May. “So Queen + Adam Lambert’s very first release is #1…amazing…God bless you all.”

Adds Taylor, Hey! Number one, my favorite number. It’s been 25 years since Queen have had a number-one album in its purest sense…It’s a thrill, still. And thanks to everybody who went out and bought it. I just hope you love it and enjoy it and get a lot of kicks out of it…We’ll see you all on the road next year.”

Meanwhile, Lambert declares, “Wow, Live Around the World went to #1 in the U.K.?!…Thank you guys so much for your support and hopefully we’ll be back on the road very soon. I love you, Brian and Roger. I love Queen.”

As previously reported, Live Around the World features performances personally selected by May, Taylor and Lambert from various concerts spanning from 2014 through early 2020.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi‘s new album, Bon Jovi 2020, debuted at #5 on the U.K. chart, while Roger Waters new live record Us + Them, bowed at #9.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.